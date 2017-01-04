New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County

Stoke City complete the £1.3m signing of 33-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Stoke City have completed the £1.3m signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County.

The 33-year-old stopper has been on loan at the Britannia Stadium since August and in the absence of first-choice stopper Jack Butland, has impressed during his first stint in the Premier League.

It is understood that Stoke have been in talks with Derby over the last few weeks in a bid to thrash out a deal and a transfer figure of £1.3m has now been agreed, with Grant penning a two-and-a-half-year contract with Mark Hughes's side.

"Lee found himself with an opportunity to make an impression in the Premier League and to suggest he has grabbed that chance with both hands would be an understatement," Stoke's chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website.

"He has shown outstanding form on a consistent basis and we're delighted to have reached an agreement with Derby to make his transfer permanent."

Grant, who only made 10 Championship appearances for Derby last term, has kept six clean sheets in 15 Premier League appearances for Stoke this season.

Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Your Comments
