Watford are reportedly considering a move for former West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers forward Mauro Zarate, who now plays for Fiorentina.

Zarate has been with the Serie A club for a year but the majority of his appearances in Serie A have come off the bench, with the Argentine making just seven starts.

However, he has scored in two of his last three games for Viola and according to The Sun<, that has alerted Watford with Walter Mazzarri keen to find a solution to their problems in front of goal.

Watford have scored just 23 times in 21 Premier League games, with front duo Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo netting just five times between them since the start of August.

Mazzarri is familiar with Zarate having played against teams featuring the 29-year-old during his time in Italy.