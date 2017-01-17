New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate?

Mauro Zarate reacts during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
© Getty Images
Watford are reportedly considering a move for former West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers forward Mauro Zarate, who now plays for Fiorentina.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:57 UK

Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate has reportedly attracted interest from Watford.

Zarate has been with the Serie A club for a year but the majority of his appearances in Serie A have come off the bench, with the Argentine making just seven starts.

However, he has scored in two of his last three games for Viola and according to The Sun<, that has alerted Watford with Walter Mazzarri keen to find a solution to their problems in front of goal.

Watford have scored just 23 times in 21 Premier League games, with front duo Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo netting just five times between them since the start of August.

Mazzarri is familiar with Zarate having played against teams featuring the 29-year-old during his time in Italy.

Saint-Etienne's Ivorian forward Max-Alain Gradel celebrates after opening the scoring during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Lille (LOSC) on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Watford close to Max Gradel deal?
>
View our homepages for Mauro Zarate, Walter Mazzarri, Troy Deeney, Odion Ighalo, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Mauro Zarate reacts during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate?
 Saint-Etienne's Ivorian forward Max-Alain Gradel celebrates after opening the scoring during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Lille (LOSC) on March 22, 2015
Watford close to Max Gradel deal?
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri job 'under no threat at Watford'
Mazzarri: 'Taylor tributes very emotional'Result: Watford, Boro play out Vicarage Road stalemateTeam News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesWatford sign Tom Cleverley on loan
Tributes flood in for Graham TaylorFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?
> Watford Homepage
More Fiorentina News
Mauro Zarate reacts during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate?
 Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
Report: Tottenham Hotspur turn attention to Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi
 Federico Bernardeschi celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
Report: Paris Saint-Germain make Federico Bernardeschi contact
Chinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn man?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughResult: Inter hold off Fiorentina to climb five placesBernardeschi 'to push for Chelsea move'Fiorentina to battle Hammers for Jovetic?
Chelsea to sign Badelj for cut-price fee?EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsSpurs interested in Fiorentina midfielder?Chelsea complete Marcos Alonso transferAlonso 'undergoing Chelsea medical'
> Fiorentina Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version