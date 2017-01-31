Watford striker Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has found game time limited this season and has made just one Premier League start for the Hornets since his summer switch from Liverpool, leading to interest from a host of Championship clubs.

Blues manager Gianfranco Zola had been in the market for a striker this month after Clayton Donaldson was ruled out until March.

Speaking yesterday about the possibility of signing Sinclair, Zola told reporters: "He is an interesting player, he has potential. He would obviously bring pace because he is quick and has energy, but also technically he has good ability. He is the type of player that could certainly help us."

Sinclair becomes Zola's seventh signing of the winter window, following on from the arrivals of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Emilio Nsue, Cheick Keita, Kerim Frei, Dan Scarr and Craig Gardner.