Birmingham City complete Kerim Frei signing

Kerim Frei of Fulham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on April 17, 2013
Birmingham City complete the signing of former Fulham and Cardiff City winger Kerim Frei from Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Birmingham City have announced the signing of Kerim Frei from Turkish side Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old left-winger has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship outfit, keeping him at St Andrew's until 2020.

Frei has previous experience in English football with Fulham and Cardiff City, making 23 appearances in the Premier League with the Cottagers before a short stint on loan in South Wales.

Frei went on to join Besiktas for a reported £3m, where he made 83 appearances and scored seven goals.

The five-time Turkish international will wear the number 21 shirt for the Blues and becomes manager Gianfranco Zola's fifth signing of the January transfer window.

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
