Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has claimed that it will be "hard work" trying to sign Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.

Zola has confirmed that he holds an interest in the player, who has made 17 starts in the Premier League this season, but he has acknowledged that he may struggle to tempt the Welsh club into a sale.

The Italian told BBC WM: "Several clubs are interested but it is hard work trying to sign players from the Premier League.

"It's an interest but we will see what happens. Other teams are looking at the same players."

Birmingham have been linked with several players since the start of the January transfer window, including Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue.