New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's interest in Wayne Routledge

Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola confirms that he is interested in signing Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 15:57 UK

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has claimed that it will be "hard work" trying to sign Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.

Zola has confirmed that he holds an interest in the player, who has made 17 starts in the Premier League this season, but he has acknowledged that he may struggle to tempt the Welsh club into a sale.

The Italian told BBC WM: "Several clubs are interested but it is hard work trying to sign players from the Premier League.

"It's an interest but we will see what happens. Other teams are looking at the same players."

Birmingham have been linked with several players since the start of the January transfer window, including Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue.

Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Read Next:
Birmingham preparing Routledge swoop?
>
View our homepages for Gianfranco Zola, Wayne Routledge, Emilio Nsue, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
A tussle ensues when Emilio Nsue tries to ward off Stephen Ward during the Championship clash between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Derby County join race to sign Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue?
 Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's interest in Wayne Routledge
 A tussle ensues when Emilio Nsue tries to ward off Stephen Ward during the Championship clash between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue to link up with Birmingham City?
Birmingham preparing Routledge swoop?Birmingham to move for Serie B defender?David Davis extends stay at BirminghamForest 'line up Gary Rowett capture'Craig Gardner joins Birmingham on loan
Report: Gardner to undergo Birmingham medicalMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundBenitez: 'Losing Mitrovic changed the game'Zola confirms Birmingham's Krhin interestWest Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Swansea City News
Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's interest in Wayne Routledge
 Tom Carroll in action for Swansea on December 20, 2014
Swansea City complete deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll
 Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Swansea City confirm Martin Olsson signing
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to stay at Swansea'Birmingham preparing Routledge swoop?Clyne 'to return against Swansea'Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea'Clement: 'Defeat very disappointing'
Result: Arsenal hit four past struggling SwanseaTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal - as it happenedTom Carroll 'closing in on Swansea move'Mesut Ozil back for Swansea City trip
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand