Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue.

Nsue has been with Middlesbrough since 2014 but he has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium since their promotion to the Premier League.

According to ESPN, that has encouraged Birmingham to pursue the versatile right-sided player during the January transfer window and it has been claimed that Boro are ready to do business with the Championship outfit.

The 27-year-old has just six months remaining on his current deal, and it has been suggested that Boro are willing to accept an offer in the region of £1m.

Nsue has made a total of 80 appearances for Boro, but he has not represented the first team since September 17.