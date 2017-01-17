New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue to link up with Birmingham City?

A tussle ensues when Emilio Nsue tries to ward off Stephen Ward during the Championship clash between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue has reportedly edged towards completing a move to Birmingham City.

Nsue has been with Middlesbrough since 2014 but he has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium since their promotion to the Premier League.

According to ESPN, that has encouraged Birmingham to pursue the versatile right-sided player during the January transfer window and it has been claimed that Boro are ready to do business with the Championship outfit.

The 27-year-old has just six months remaining on his current deal, and it has been suggested that Boro are willing to accept an offer in the region of £1m.

Nsue has made a total of 80 appearances for Boro, but he has not represented the first team since September 17.

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis celebrates scoring against Charlton Athletic in a Championship match at The Valley on October 4, 2014
Read Next:
David Davis extends stay at Birmingham
>
View our homepages for Emilio Nsue, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Chelsea considering bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?
 A tussle ensues when Emilio Nsue tries to ward off Stephen Ward during the Championship clash between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue to link up with Birmingham City?
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical ahead of £10m move'
Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to BoroAitor Karanka: 'The goals will come'Result: Watford, Boro play out Vicarage Road stalemateTeam News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordLeicester closing in on Boro midfielder?
Leeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'Guzan to remain at Boro until summer?Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'Chelsea 'planning move for Boro defender'
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Birmingham City News
A tussle ensues when Emilio Nsue tries to ward off Stephen Ward during the Championship clash between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue to link up with Birmingham City?
 Sports Mole logo
Birmingham City to move for Serie B defender?
 Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Birmingham City preparing Wayne Routledge swoop?
David Davis extends stay at BirminghamForest 'line up Gary Rowett capture'Craig Gardner joins Birmingham on loanReport: Gardner to undergo Birmingham medicalMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
Benitez: 'Losing Mitrovic changed the game'Zola confirms Birmingham's Krhin interestWest Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Birmingham midfielder to make Serie B move?Birmingham bid £4m for Bakary Sako?
> Birmingham City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version