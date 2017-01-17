New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Birmingham City to move for Serie B defender?

Birmingham City are reportedly considering a bid for Serie B defender Cheick Keita.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 15:19 UK

Birmingham City are reportedly considering a move for defender Cheick Keita from Serie B.

The 20-year-old currently plies his trade with Virtus Entella and has featured 14 times so far this season, mainly at left-back.

According to the Birmingham Mail, his performances for the side - currently eighth in Italy's second tier - have alerted Brum's Italian manager Gianfranco Zola as he looks to strengthen before the transfer window closes in a fortnight.

The newspaper also claims that Championship title-chasers Newcastle United have also expressed an interest in the youngster, who moved to Entella from the Monaco academy in 2014 and is valued at £1.7m.

Keita was born in Paris but switched his allegiance to Mali and is still waiting to win his first cap for the national side.

Diego Fabbrini of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Andrews on April 11, 2015
Read Next:
Birmingham midfielder to make Serie B move?
>
View our homepages for Cheick Keita, Gianfranco Zola, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Sports Mole logo
Birmingham City to move for Serie B defender?
 Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Birmingham City preparing Wayne Routledge swoop?
 Birmingham City midfielder David Davis celebrates scoring against Charlton Athletic in a Championship match at The Valley on October 4, 2014
David Davis extends stay at Birmingham City
Forest 'line up Gary Rowett capture'Craig Gardner joins Birmingham on loanReport: Gardner to undergo Birmingham medicalMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundBenitez: 'Losing Mitrovic changed the game'
Zola confirms Birmingham's Krhin interestWest Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Birmingham midfielder to make Serie B move?Birmingham bid £4m for Bakary Sako?Birmingham complete deal for Jutkiewicz
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Newcastle United 'to return' for Tom Cairney
 Sports Mole logo
Birmingham City to move for Serie B defender?
 Sheyi Ojo in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Report: Jurgen Klopp to block Liverpool loan exit for Sheyi Ojo
Sporting Gijon 'close to Tiote deal'Aston Villa keen on Tom Cairney?Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?Newcastle to break transfer record for Wilson?
Newcastle 'interested in Derby striker'Kilmarnock sign Newcastle youngsters on loanMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundPalace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'Report: Newcastle eye move for Cairney
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand