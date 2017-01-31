Notts County manager Kevin Nolan registers as a player for the club following the end of their transfer embargo.

Notts County have made an unusual deadline-day signing by registering manager Kevin Nolan as a player.

The 34-year-old was appointed as the club's new manager earlier this month and has since won one, drawn one and lost one of his three matches in charge.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and West Ham United midfielder has now registered himself on the books in order to help the Magpies battle against relegation from the Football League having seen the club's transfer embargo lifted.

"It was always Kevin's intention to register as a player and I'm delighted to confirm we have now completed the formalities," chairman Alan Hardy told the club's official website.

"He will of course need to continue building his fitness but, when he's ready, I'm confident we will have one of, if not the, best midfielders in the league."

Nolan spent the second half of last season as player-manager of Leyton Orient.