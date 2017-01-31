Watford are reportedly planning to move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul.
The Premier League outfit are believed to be keen to find cover for their second-choice shot-stopper Costel Pantilimon after he was hit with a four-week injury layoff.
Krul is currently spending the season on loan at Ajax, but it has been a disappointing stint for the 28-year-old Dutchman as he has not yet made a single appearance for the first team.
According to Sky Sports News, the Eredivisie outfit are willing to cut short Krul's stay and Watford are eyeing a potential loan for the rest of the season.
Krul has spent over a decade at Newcastle, but he is no longer seen as first choice at St James' Park, with manager Rafael Benitez preferring Karl Darlow.