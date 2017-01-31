New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford to launch loan bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul?

Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Watford are reportedly considering a loan move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul, who is currently on a temporary deal at Ajax.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Watford are reportedly planning to move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul.

The Premier League outfit are believed to be keen to find cover for their second-choice shot-stopper Costel Pantilimon after he was hit with a four-week injury layoff.

Krul is currently spending the season on loan at Ajax, but it has been a disappointing stint for the 28-year-old Dutchman as he has not yet made a single appearance for the first team.

According to Sky Sports News, the Eredivisie outfit are willing to cut short Krul's stay and Watford are eyeing a potential loan for the rest of the season.

Krul has spent over a decade at Newcastle, but he is no longer seen as first choice at St James' Park, with manager Rafael Benitez preferring Karl Darlow.

Tim Krul in action for Newcastle on November 22, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?
>
View our homepages for Tim Krul, Costel Pantilimon, Rafael Benitez, Karl Darlow, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Watford to launch loan bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul?
 General view of the exterior of The Den before the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Yeovil Town at The Den on August 03, 2013
Live Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happened
 Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
Watford's Odion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'
M'Baye Niang set for Watford debutHull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'Walter Mazzarri coy on Watford futureMazzarri "angry" over Watford FA Cup exitResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past Watford
Team News: Millwall unchanged as they host WatfordMazzarri confirms offers for Odion IghaloWatford sign M'Baye Niang on loanForest 'make loan approach for Sinclair'Shanghai Shenhua 'want Odion Ighalo'
> Watford Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Watford to launch loan bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul?
 Grant Hanley of Blackburn Rovers holds off a challenge from Zach Clough of Bolton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers at Ewood park on August 28, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers bid to loan Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley?
 Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Report: Newcastle United, Crystal Palace discussing Andros Townsend, Chancel Mbemba swap deal
Benitez: 'Newcastle did not underestimate Oxford'Newcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?
Newcastle interested in Ludogorets striker Cafu?McClaren plays down Tom Ince speculationResult: Newcastle hold off Birmingham to advanceBirmingham to move for Serie B defender?Newcastle 'to return' for Tom Cairney
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Ajax News
Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Watford to launch loan bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul?
 Tim Krul in action for Newcastle on November 22, 2014
Report: Chelsea want Tim Krul as new deputy goalkeeper
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'
Man United show interest in Ajax youngster?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachLouis van Gaal hints at retirementReport: Barca reignite Sanchez interestMatip to face three-week suspension?
Daishawn Redan 'arrives at Man United'Ajax boss: 'Bazoer set to leave club in January'Man United win race to sign Ajax youngsterMan City scout reveals Dolberg interestReport: Man United scout Ajax youngster
> Ajax Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version