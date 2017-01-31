Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?

A report claims that Hull City are trying to sign Portuguese attacker Nani from Valencia on transfer deadline day.

Hull City could reportedly pull off a surprise deadline-day move for Valencia attacker Nani.

Nani, 30, joined Valencia from Fenerbahce last summer, but has only scored twice in 15 league appearances during a disappointing 2016-17 campaign in Spanish football.

The Portuguese is believed to still share a close relationship with recently-appointed Hull boss Marco Silva after the two were together for a year at Sporting Lisbon in the 2014-15 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League strugglers Hull have contacted Valencia over a move for the former Manchester United winger and will test Los Che's resolve with a bid for the Euro 2016 winner.

Nani, who is the fourth most capped player in Portugal's history, won four Premier League titles and one Champions League during his eight years with Man United.