Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura is reportedly undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough after choosing Aitor Karanka's side over Hull City.

Middlesbrough have reportedly beaten Hull City in the race to sign Adlene Guedioura from Watford on deadline day.

The Tigers looked like adding the 31-year-old midfielder to their threadbare squad after news emerged yesterday that they had agreed a £3m fee with the Hornets, only for Boro to attempt to hijack the deal today.

Sky Sports News reports that Guedioura has chosen Middlesbrough ahead of relegation-threatened Hull and is currently undergoing a medical at Boro's training camp.

The deal taking the Algeria international to the Riverside Stadium is understood to be worth around £4m, and official confirmation of the transfer is expected before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Guedioura joined the Hornets on a permanent deal in 2015 but has made just 12 Premier League starts for the club since.