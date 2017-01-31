Middlesbrough have reportedly beaten Hull City in the race to sign Adlene Guedioura from Watford on deadline day.
The Tigers looked like adding the 31-year-old midfielder to their threadbare squad after news emerged yesterday that they had agreed a £3m fee with the Hornets, only for Boro to attempt to hijack the deal today.
Sky Sports News reports that Guedioura has chosen Middlesbrough ahead of relegation-threatened Hull and is currently undergoing a medical at Boro's training camp.
The deal taking the Algeria international to the Riverside Stadium is understood to be worth around £4m, and official confirmation of the transfer is expected before tonight's 11pm deadline.
Guedioura joined the Hornets on a permanent deal in 2015 but has made just 12 Premier League starts for the club since.