Emmanuel Adebayor has found a new club after joining Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.
The Togo international was pictured by the club undergoing a medical and has agreed an 18-month contract, according to Goal.com.
Yeni transferimiz Emmanuel Adebayor(@E_Adebayor) @MedipolSaglik Mega Hastanesi'nde sağlık taramasından geçti. | https://t.co/fpzYwMsTGj pic.twitter.com/6ARDvRUKLC— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) January 31, 2017
Adebayor, who has previously played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, had been looking for a fresh start elsewhere after being released by Crystal Palace last summer.
The striker reportedly held talks with Lyon regarding a potential move, but his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations caused the transfer to break down.
Adebayor is now on the verge of representing his eighth club.