Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:03 UK

Emmanuel Adebayor has found a new club after joining Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Togo international was pictured by the club undergoing a medical and has agreed an 18-month contract, according to Goal.com.

Adebayor, who has previously played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, had been looking for a fresh start elsewhere after being released by Crystal Palace last summer.

The striker reportedly held talks with Lyon regarding a potential move, but his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations caused the transfer to break down.

Adebayor is now on the verge of representing his eighth club.

