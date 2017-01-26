Brede Hangeland: 'Emmanuel Adebayor is very lazy'

'Big' Brede Hangeland in action for Crystal Palace on November 3, 2014
© Getty Images
Former Norway international Brede Hangeland brands former Crystal Palace teammate Emmanuel Adebayor an "incredible natural talent, but very lazy".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 17:59 UK

Former Norway international Brede Hangeland has branded free agent Emmanuel Adebayor an "incredible natural talent, but very lazy".

Adebayor has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, but he captained Togo at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations this month.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old insisted that he still has the ability to play in the Premier League, but recently-retired Hangeland, who played alongside the striker at Palace, has doubted Adebayor's commitment.

"I only played with him for six months but here's a quick story. I was playing for Fulham and he played for Spurs," Hangeland recalled to Heia fotball.

"We were attacking and I was marking Adebayor in the midfield. He suddenly he said, 'Ahhh, I'm hungry.' I replied, 'What?' I can't wait for the game to finish, I'm so hungry,' he said. Do you know a good restaurant in London, Hangeland?"

"Later when he came to Palace I started to realise where this came from. When we had strength workouts he would sit in the gym with just a cup of coffee and a muffin. He was being paid by [Manchester] City, Tottenham and Palace at the same time, and he was sitting in the gym drinking coffee. Incredible natural talent, but very lazy."

Adebayor, who has represented the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur during a glittering career, managed just one goal in 15 appearances for Palace last season.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Bakary Sako celebrate their team's victory following the FA Cup semi-final between Watford and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 24, 2016
Read Next:
Adebayor, Chamakh released by Palace
>
View our homepages for Brede Hangeland, Emmanuel Adebayor, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version