Emmanuel Adebayor: 'I have golden genes'

Experienced forward Emmanuel Adebayor claims that his "golden genes" mean that he is still capable of performing in the Premier League.
Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed that his "golden genes" mean that he is still capable of performing in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old, whose Togo side were eliminated from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

The experienced striker, however, has insisted that he still has the ability to perform at the top level of English football as he attempts to secure a new club this month.

"I am confident that I can still play at that level," Adebayor told FIFA's official website. "I am blessed with golden genes. Physically, I would certainly be able to handle the pressure.

"I am the one who makes jokes when it is necessary, but I can also put my foot down if serious work is required. My father taught me to always say what I think. At times, that can lead to problems - but I always sleep well."

Adebayor, who has represented the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur during a glittering career, managed just one goal in 15 appearances for Palace last season.

