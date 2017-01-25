New Transfer Talk header

Report: Reece Oxford to join Rangers on loan

Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
A report claims that Scottish giants Rangers are close to agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United's Reece Oxford.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 14:05 UK

Rangers are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United's Reece Oxford.

The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 campaign, signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers last month.

A number of clubs, including Championship outfit Newcastle United, have been linked with a loan move for the midfielder, but according to Sky Sports News, Scottish giants Rangers are 'in advanced talks' with West Ham over a deal that will run until the end of the season.

England Under-20 international Oxford has only made 14 first-team appearances for West Ham and is yet to appear for the Hammers in the Premier League this season.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
