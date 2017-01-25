A report claims that Scottish giants Rangers are close to agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United's Reece Oxford.

The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 campaign, signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers last month.

A number of clubs, including Championship outfit Newcastle United, have been linked with a loan move for the midfielder, but according to Sky Sports News, Scottish giants Rangers are 'in advanced talks' with West Ham over a deal that will run until the end of the season.

England Under-20 international Oxford has only made 14 first-team appearances for West Ham and is yet to appear for the Hammers in the Premier League this season.