A report claims that Marseille tell West Ham United that £25m is their final offer for France international Dimitri Payet.

Marseille have reportedly told West Ham United that they will not pay more than £25m for Dimitri Payet this month as the stand-off between the two clubs continues.

Earlier this month, Payet told West Ham boss Slaven Bilic that he was no longer prepared to play for the Hammers and wanted to return to Marseille before the end of the January transfer window.

The France international has since been made to train with West Ham's Under-23 team and that will remain the case as the London club and Marseille remain locked in negotiations.

It is widely thought that West Ham have placed an asking price of £30m on the head of the 29-year-old, but according to Sky Sports News, Marseille have told the Premier League club that £25m is their limit.

Payet moved to England from Marseille for £10.75m in the summer of 2015 and scored 12 times for his Premier League club during the 2015-16 campaign, but the attacker has only managed three goals so far this season after losing focus at the London Stadium.