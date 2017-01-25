New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marseille 'will not up £25m Dimitri Payet bid'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Marseille tell West Ham United that £25m is their final offer for France international Dimitri Payet.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Marseille have reportedly told West Ham United that they will not pay more than £25m for Dimitri Payet this month as the stand-off between the two clubs continues.

Earlier this month, Payet told West Ham boss Slaven Bilic that he was no longer prepared to play for the Hammers and wanted to return to Marseille before the end of the January transfer window.

The France international has since been made to train with West Ham's Under-23 team and that will remain the case as the London club and Marseille remain locked in negotiations.

It is widely thought that West Ham have placed an asking price of £30m on the head of the 29-year-old, but according to Sky Sports News, Marseille have told the Premier League club that £25m is their limit.

Payet moved to England from Marseille for £10.75m in the summer of 2015 and scored 12 times for his Premier League club during the 2015-16 campaign, but the attacker has only managed three goals so far this season after losing focus at the London Stadium.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Read Next:
Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Marseille 'will not up £25m Dimitri Payet bid'
 Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: Reece Oxford to join Rangers on loan
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Dimitri Payet 'receives 24-hour protection'
Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'Montella: 'Niang might leave Milan'West Ham reject another bid for Payet?West Ham striker joins Oxford on loanMarseille to improve Dimitri Payet bid?
Everton youngster close to West Ham switch?Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Report: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bidAngelo Ogbonna ruled out for seasonBoro boss Karanka 'proud' in defeat
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Marseille 'will not up £25m Dimitri Payet bid'
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Dimitri Payet 'receives 24-hour protection'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Dimitri Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'
Evra 'to decide on future this week'West Ham reject another bid for Payet?Marseille to improve Dimitri Payet bid?Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Payet to fly to Marseille over weekend?
Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'Hammers to complain to FIFA over Payet?Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version