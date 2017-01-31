A report claims that Manchester City agree a deal with Valencia for the transfer of 15-year-old striker Nabil Touaizi.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of highly-rated 15-year-old striker Nabil Touaizi.

Touaizi was born in Morocco, but has been capped at Under-16 level by Spain after impressing in Valencia's youth system since joining the La Liga outfit from Santomera de Murcia at the age of 13.

According to Plaza Deportiva, Man City sporting director Txiki Begiristain visited Valencia last week to discuss a move for the teenager and a deal of £260,000 has now been agreed.

The same report claims that Begiristain's close relationship with Valencia's sporting director Jose Ramon Alexanko was key in Man City beating a host of clubs to the signature of the forward.

