Manchester City 'to sign Valencia youngster Nabil Touaizi'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
A report claims that Manchester City agree a deal with Valencia for the transfer of 15-year-old striker Nabil Touaizi.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 16:45 UK

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of highly-rated 15-year-old striker Nabil Touaizi.

Touaizi was born in Morocco, but has been capped at Under-16 level by Spain after impressing in Valencia's youth system since joining the La Liga outfit from Santomera de Murcia at the age of 13.

According to Plaza Deportiva, Man City sporting director Txiki Begiristain visited Valencia last week to discuss a move for the teenager and a deal of £260,000 has now been agreed.

The same report claims that Begiristain's close relationship with Valencia's sporting director Jose Ramon Alexanko was key in Man City beating a host of clubs to the signature of the forward.

Man City return to Premier League action with a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

