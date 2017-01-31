Lazio's Ravel Morrison laughs off suggestions that he is demanding more money from Queens Park Rangers in order to join the Championship outfit on loan.

Ravel Morrison has laughed off suggestions that he is demanding more money from Queens Park Rangers in order to join the Championship outfit on loan this month.

The 23-year-old is still contracted to Lazio, but has been in England during the January transfer window training with Wigan Athletic and QPR as he seeks a return to the English game.

According to Sky Sports News, QPR's deal for the controversial midfielder will not through unless Morrison drops his wage demands, but the former Manchester United youngster has responded to those claims with a direct tweet to a reporter.

@SkyKaveh I didn't no you could demand more wages on a loan deal 😂 — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) January 31, 2017

Morrison, who was widely regarded as one of the best youngsters in English football during his time at Man United, has not made a single appearance for Lazio this season. The midfielder is under contract with his Italian side - the club he joined on a free in 2015 - until June 2019.