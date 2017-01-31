New Transfer Talk header

Galatasaray are reportedly considering a late deadline-day move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.
Galatasaray are reportedly planning a surprise late deadline-day move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.

The 22-year-old only joined Spurs last summer in a £17m deal from AZ Alkmaar, but he has struggled to settle in England and is yet to score from open play for the club.

Janssen remains firmly behind Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the pecking order at White Hart Lane, but was expected to stay at the club this month.

However, reports in Turkey have claimed that officials from Galatasaray have arrived in London in an attempt to pull off a last-ditch swoop for the Dutchman.

The Turkish outfit are thought to be in the market for a new striker before tonight's 11pm deadline in an attempt to help them chase down Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir at the top of the Super Lig table.

