Transfer Talk Daily Update: Sturridge, Aguero, Bale

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Daniel Sturridge, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Bale

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 07:19 UK

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Monday morning's headlines:

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to leave Anfield in January?
Daniel Sturridge reportedly intends to quit Liverpool when the transfer window reopens, having failed to even make it off the bench in the Reds' last two outings. Read more.

Report: David Moyes to be given £30m backing in January
A report claims that David Moyes will look to bring in William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon and Hajduk Split ace Hamza Barry during the winter transfer window. Read more.

Premier League trio make contact with Brazilian winger Bernard?
A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly tracking Brazil international Bernard, as he enters the final stages of his Shakhtar Donetsk contract. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to bolster their front line with a £53m move for Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone
Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are keen on a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - currently on loan at Aston Villa - in January. Read more.

Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Chelsea are believed to be keeping tabs on Watford winger Richarlison, who has impressed in the Premier League since his summer move from Brazilian side Fluminense. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to scupper Manchester United bid for Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur could scupper Manchester United's hopes of signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale due to a "first refusal" clause, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur keen on Sheffield United youngster David Brooks
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing highly-rated Sheffield United and Wales midfielder David Brooks. Read more.

Willian linked with Manchester United switch?
Chelsea midfielder Willian is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who is believed to want the player at Old Trafford. Read more.

Anthony Martial in action during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Martial, Griezmann, Silva
