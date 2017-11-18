Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ceballos, Tousart, Skriniar

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Dani Ceballos talks-up Neymar to Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos 'opens the door' for Paris Saint-Germain Neymar to join the Spanish champions.

Barcelona 'tracking Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart'

Barcelona monitor the performances of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart as they consider a move, according to a report.

Milan Skriniar "not interested in Barcelona"

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar reveals that he is "not interested" in a move to Barcelona.

Newcastle United 'learn Jasper Cillessen price'

Newcastle United will be able to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for £9m, according to a report.

Report: Juventus not interested in Marouane Fellaini

Juventus reportedly reject the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Mathieu Flamini 'to go on trial with Rayo Vallecano'

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini will undergo a trial with Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain 'deny claim Neymar has £198m release clause'

A report claims that Neymar does not have a £198m release clause in his Paris Saint-Germain contract, as manager Unai Emery provides an update on the situation.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde: 'I'm counting on Denis Suarez'

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says that he is "counting on" Denis Suarez to make an impact when given a chance, as he challenges the attacker to prove his worth.

Ernesto Valverde dismisses Antoine Griezmann "rumours"

Ernesto Valverde claims that speculation linking Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann with a January move to Barcelona is wide of the mark.

Zinedine Zidane refuses to rule out future swoop for Neymar

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refuses to rule out making a future move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, despite his strong links to rivals Barcelona.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa to battle for Czech striker?

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa will reportedly do battle for the signature of Czech Republic striker Michal Krmencik.

Antonio Conte refuses to discuss David Luiz situation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to comment on speculation that he has fallen out with defender David Luiz.

Everton, AC Milan target Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida?

Everton and AC Milan are both reportedly keen on signing Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida during the January transfer window.

Galatasaray target deal for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini?

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to renew interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose during the January transfer window.

Chelsea join race to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga?

Chelsea reportedly decide to join the race to sign highly-rated Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Wolverhampton Wanderers consider move for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering a surprise move for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen during the January transfer window.

Report: Jose Mourinho plotting shock move for David Luiz

A report claims that Jose Mourinho is considering a move for defender David Luiz, who appears to have fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Barcelona consider Mesut Ozil as Philippe Coutinho alternative?

Barcelona will consider moving for Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil in January as an alternative option to Philippe Coutinho, according to a report.

Arsenal, Everton keen on Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier?

A report claims that Arsenal and Everton are among a number of clubs closely monitoring Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier ahead of the January transfer window.