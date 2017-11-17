New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'tracking Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart'

Barcelona 'tracking Lyon's Tousart'
Barcelona monitor the performances of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart as they consider a move, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Barcelona are reportedly closely monitoring the performances of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart.

The 20-year-old has already made 18 first-team appearances for Lyon during the 2017-18 campaign.

Indeed, he has started all 12 of his team's Ligue 1 matches this term, in addition to boasting four appearances in the Europa League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tousart's form over the last couple of months has attracted the attention of Barcelona, who will continue to monitor his development with the view to a potential move.

Tousart, who is an eight-time France Under-21 international, joined Lyon from Valenciennes in 2015.

France's forward Nabil Fekir (L) vies with Portugal's defender Eliseu during the Euro 2016 friendly football match Portugal vs France at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 4, 2015.
Your Comments
