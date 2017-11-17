Barcelona 'tracking Lyon's Tousart'

Barcelona monitor the performances of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart as they consider a move, according to a report.

Barcelona are reportedly closely monitoring the performances of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart.

The 20-year-old has already made 18 first-team appearances for Lyon during the 2017-18 campaign.

Indeed, he has started all 12 of his team's Ligue 1 matches this term, in addition to boasting four appearances in the Europa League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tousart's form over the last couple of months has attracted the attention of Barcelona, who will continue to monitor his development with the view to a potential move.

Tousart, who is an eight-time France Under-21 international, joined Lyon from Valenciennes in 2015.