Milan Skriniar "not interested in Barcelona"

Skriniar
Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar reveals that he is "not interested" in a move to Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has revealed that he is "not interested" in a move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old joined Inter from Sampdoria in the summer, and has scored twice in 12 Serie A appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest over the last few days, but the Slovakian international has insisted that he wants to stay at San Siro.

"I am not interested in Barcelona. I play for Inter and my objective is to play for Inter. I want to get them to win," Skriniar told Mediaset Premium.

Skriniar, who has 14 caps for the Slovakia national team, penned a five-year contract with Inter upon his arrival during the summer transfer window.

