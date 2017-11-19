New Transfer Talk header

Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero

Real Madrid to launch £53m Aguero bid?
Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to bolster their front line with a £53m move for Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.
Real Madrid have expressed an interest in making a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to a report.

The Argentina forward has been in impressive form for the Premier League leaders this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

Real, meanwhile, are reportedly planning for a future without Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, who are all rumoured to be seeking moves away from the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Blancos president Florentino Perez is a long-time admirer of the 29-year-old and is preparing to launch a £53m bid to bring the former Atletico Madrid star back to the Spanish capital.

However, the report claims that any deal could hinge on Man City recruiting Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer from Arsenal at the end of the season.

Aguero has scored 179 goals and registered 54 assists for City since moving from Atletico in 2011.

