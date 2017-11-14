Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

England boss Gareth Southgate: 'I won't hesitate to use late call-ups'

Southgate willing to use late additions
England boss Gareth Southgate says that he will have 'no hesitation' in using any of the three players called up from the Under-21 squad ahead of the game with Brazil.
England boss Gareth Southgate has suggested that Angus Gunn, Lewis Cook and Dominic Solanke are all under consideration to feature against Brazil on Tuesday night.

The trio have been drafted in from the England Under-21 squad ahead of the showdown at Wembley Stadium and despite their lack of experience, Southgate has said that he will have 'no hesitation' in handing any of the players a taste of international football.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "We have to see how the game progresses but I won't have any hesitation in putting them on the pitch.

"Angus Gunn has worked with the under-21s with us, he's playing in the league. The other two - captain of the Under-20 World Cup winners (Cook) and Golden Boot winner in the Under-20s World Cup (Solanke).

"They've got good pedigree, and we won't hesitate to put them on the pitch."

All three players featured as England Under-21s ran out 2-0 winners over Ukraine on Friday night.

Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
