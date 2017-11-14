Southgate: 'Brazil bigger test than Germany'

England boss Gareth Southgate claims that Brazil will provide "a much sterner test" than Germany when they host the South Americans on Tuesday night.

England boss Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on Brazil ahead of their clash at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

On Friday night, Southgate watched on as his inexperienced England side held world champions Germany to a goalless draw, but the Three Lions manager has claimed that his players will face a tougher test when facing a Brazil side who suffered just one defeat in 18 games during their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "We're in for a much sterner test. This team are well down the road in knowing their best team, they have some outstanding individuals and an immense physical presence.

"They've annihilated everyone in the South American qualification which is the hardest way to the finals so it will be a big test."

England are unbeaten in their last two matches with Brazil, with the most recent meeting coming at the Maracana in June 2013 when the two teams played out a 2-2 draw.