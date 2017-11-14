Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Brazil will be bigger test than Germany'

Southgate: 'Brazil bigger test than Germany'
© SilverHub
England boss Gareth Southgate claims that Brazil will provide "a much sterner test" than Germany when they host the South Americans on Tuesday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 16:26 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on Brazil ahead of their clash at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

On Friday night, Southgate watched on as his inexperienced England side held world champions Germany to a goalless draw, but the Three Lions manager has claimed that his players will face a tougher test when facing a Brazil side who suffered just one defeat in 18 games during their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "We're in for a much sterner test. This team are well down the road in knowing their best team, they have some outstanding individuals and an immense physical presence.

"They've annihilated everyone in the South American qualification which is the hardest way to the finals so it will be a big test."

England are unbeaten in their last two matches with Brazil, with the most recent meeting coming at the Maracana in June 2013 when the two teams played out a 2-2 draw.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate lavishes praise on debutantes
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Phil Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
 Eric Dier wears the captain's armband during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
England's Eric Dier: 'Don't get carried away with Ruben Loftus-Cheek'
 Liverpool's Dominic Solanke in action during pre-season
Dominic Solanke praises Gareth Southgate after England call-up
Southgate willing to use late additionsSouthgate: 'Brazil bigger test than Germany'Southgate explains selection processDier to captain England against BrazilRashford reveals admiration for Ronaldo
Vardy defends Drinkwater after England snubCahill fit to face Brazil at WembleySouthgate: 'England have exciting future'Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Joe Hart to return for Brazil friendly
> England Homepage
More Brazil News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Brazil will be bigger test than Germany'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho passed fit for England friendly
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho reacts after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho "100% fit" for England friendly
Jesus: 'I must work for Brazil place'Coutinho steps up injury recoveryNeymar 'convincing Coutinho to join PSG'Philippe Coutinho to miss Japan friendlyGuardiola praises "incredible" Jesus feat
Jesus: 'I'm learning a lot from Aguero'Tite: 'Brazil one of World Cup favourites'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Result: Chile miss out on World Cup qualificationLive Commentary: Brazil 3-0 Chile - as it happened
> Brazil Homepage
More Germany News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Brazil will be bigger test than Germany'
 Thomas Lemar celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Mats Hummels amazed by France's strength in depth
 England striker Tammy Abraham sees a shot blocked during his side's friendly with Germany at Wembley on November 10, 2017
Joachim Low pleased with Germany display at Wembley
Southgate lavishes praise on debutantesEric Dier satisfied with Germany drawResult: Inexperienced England hold GermanyJones off injured in England friendlyLive Commentary: England 0-0 Germany - as it happened
Team News: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham start for EnglandSouthgate: 'England booing unacceptable'Giroud plays down injury concernsPreview: England vs. GermanyDier: 'Germany match is not a friendly'
> Germany Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 