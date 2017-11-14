Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

England defender Gary Cahill fit to face Brazil at Wembley

Cahill fit to face Brazil at Wembley
England defender Gary Cahill reportedly declares himself fit for the Three Lions' friendly with Brazil on Tuesday night.
Defender Gary Cahill has reportedly declared himself fit for England's friendly with Brazil on Tuesday night.

Cahill was missing from the starting lineup as the Three Lions recorded a goalless draw with Germany on Friday night after sustaining a back injury in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

However, according to the London Evening Standard, Cahilll has claimed that he is ready to return for the showcase clash at Wembley Stadium.

The return of the 31-year-old - who has won 58 caps for his country - would come as a welcome boost for boss Gareth Southgate after Phil Jones became the latest withdrawal from his initial squad.

As many as five players made their debut against world champions Germany, while Angus Gunn, Lewis Cook and Dominic Solanke have all been given their first call-up since the conclusion of that game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Your Comments
