Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
vs.
Brazil
 

Gareth Southgate explains selection process for England squad

England boss Gareth Southgate reveals how he selects each of his national team squads after having to contend with eight withdrawals over the past 10 days.
Boss Gareth Southgate has claimed that he would have been able to select a 23-man squad for the World Cup had the deadline been on Tuesday.

Since selecting a group of players for the friendlies with Germany and Brazil, Southgate has had to contend with eight withdrawals, which has led to a number of new faces being call-up for the Wembley double-header.

Ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Brazil, Southgate has revealed the process which he uses to decide upon which players are included for each squad.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "I have a list and if I had to pick the squad tomorrow I know who it would be but that can change in six months because of form and players emerging.

"I'm open minded. We watch the players very closely with their clubs and have succession plans to who is second, third and fourth choice. That's constantly updated.

"There is an element of form that plays a part because you want them going into games at their very best."

On Friday, the Three Lions recorded a goalless draw with world champions Germany, despite five players being handed their debut.

