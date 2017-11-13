Kevin De Bruyne not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi comparisons

De Bruyne not interested in comparisons
Manchester City and Belgium attacker Kevin De Bruyne plays down comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Manchester City and Belgium attacker Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he is not interested in comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez recently suggested that De Bruyne could become as good as Real Madrid's Ronaldo and Barcelona's Messi if he continues to develop.

The 26-year-old, however, has claimed that he 'does not care' for such comparisons as he only wants to help his club win trophies.

"I don't care. I really don't care. People compare too many players with each other, you have too many good players in the world. In the end, I will only win individual awards if I win something with City," De Bruyne told Sky Sports News.

"I try to play the way I am playing at the moment and obviously the way we are playing is very positive and for us it's nice. Everybody is in the same spirit. We want to play the football that we play."

De Bruyne has scored three times and provided nine assists in 16 appearances for City this season.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
