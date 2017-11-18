Dyche: 'We must keep moving forward'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche reiterates that his focus is on keeping his side in the Premier League this campaign, but can understand why fans are getting carried away.

Sean Dyche has insisted that now is not the time for his Burnley players to get carried away following their third-successive Premier League victory.

The Clarets saw off strugglers Swansea City 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to achieve that winning feat for the first time, helping them to 22 points for the season after 12 games.

Burnley find themselves seventh in the table and outside the European spots on goal difference alone, but Dyche has reiterated that, while excitement levels will continue to grow in Lancashire, reaching the 40-point survival mark remains his top priority.

"Don't get me wrong, this is to be enjoyed, make no mistake, I'll have my little window which will last about an hour, and then I'll get on with planning for the next one," he told reporters.

"But for the fans, the town, the players, the board, it's to be enjoyed, these times, but it's not a negative, it's just to say, the reality is still out there, 40 points for us is a good marker - that's your first marker, and anything that comes beyond that...that's still the marker. The next game is the most important, and the bigger picture, the 40 points.

"It just continues, the building, the team's mentality, the development, and everyone keeps moving forward. The control of today's game was good, the organisation, and on another day, we had four or five counters and that's our only bugbear, we could and should have killed the game off completely. But It was a very good performance and a very good result."

Jack Cork scored the opening goal of the match against his former club, ending a run of 43 Premier League appearances without finding the net.