Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?

A report claims that versatile Athletic Bilbao attacker Gorka Guruzeta is wanted by four Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Athletic Bilbao youngster Gorka Guruzeta is reportedly being closely monitored by Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is due to be out of contract in the Basque Country at the end of the campaign, leading to a potential transfer scramble for his signature.

Guruzeta is part of Athletic's squad to face Manchester United Under-23s at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday evening and, according to The Sun, scouts from Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal will be sent to watch him up close.

Newcastle United have also been credited with showing an interest in the versatile attacker, who can play as a winger or a striker.

Should any side follow through with their interest, an undisclosed training compensation fee must first be paid to Athletic.