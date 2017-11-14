Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin move

A report claims that Juventus may be forced to look elsewhere for a new full-back option as Arsenal will not sell Hector Bellerin for anything less than £40m.

Italian champions Juventus have been put off making a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin due to his £40m asking price, according to a report.

The Spain international, under contract with the Gunners until 2022, was linked with a surprise exit from the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

Bellerin has cemented regular football in North London since arriving in 2011 and remains part of boss Arsene Wenger's long-term plans, but it has been rumoured that Juve were prepared to test the Frenchman's resolve.

A bid is not likely to be forthcoming next year, however, as Tuttosport suggests that Arsenal will not allow the full-back to leave for anything less than £40m.

The report claims that Juve will continue to monitor the situation ahead of next summer, though they may be forced to turn elsewhere.