New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Juventus priced out of move for Hector Bellerin

Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin move
© SilverHub
A report claims that Juventus may be forced to look elsewhere for a new full-back option as Arsenal will not sell Hector Bellerin for anything less than £40m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 12:46 UK

Italian champions Juventus have been put off making a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin due to his £40m asking price, according to a report.

The Spain international, under contract with the Gunners until 2022, was linked with a surprise exit from the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

Bellerin has cemented regular football in North London since arriving in 2011 and remains part of boss Arsene Wenger's long-term plans, but it has been rumoured that Juve were prepared to test the Frenchman's resolve.

A bid is not likely to be forthcoming next year, however, as Tuttosport suggests that Arsenal will not allow the full-back to leave for anything less than £40m.

The report claims that Juve will continue to monitor the situation ahead of next summer, though they may be forced to turn elsewhere.

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Read Next:
Juventus keen on Bellerin, Di Maria?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Liverpool 'win race to sign Leon Goretzka'
 Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir shoots the ball during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG) on November 9, 2014
Arsenal 'closing in on £60m Nabil Fekir deal'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'contact Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil'
Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Arsene Wenger: 'I will never retire'Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin moveWenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'Report: Arsenal consider Brahimi swoop
Coleman: 'Ramsey fit to face Spurs'Report: Arsenal tracking Gerrard's cousinRamsey pulls out of Wales squadArsenal 'speed up Rob Holding payments'Giroud returns to Arsenal with thigh injury
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
Javier Mascherano in action for Liverpool
Liverpool favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Report: Juventus priced out of move for Hector Bellerin
 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon 'confirms retirement from international football'
Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'Kepa "calm" over Real, Juve linksReport: Emre Can favours Man City moveJuventus tell Khedira to 'charm' Can?
Chiellini blasts Guardiola-style tacticsMascherano linked with Liverpool returnJuventus keen on Bellerin, Di Maria?Harry Kane 'top of Real Madrid wishlist'Juventus 'pull out of race for Coutinho'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 