Wenger: 'Burnley are PL surprise package'

Nov 26, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
Arsenal
 

Arsene Wenger: 'Burnley are Premier League's surprise package this season'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger warns his side that they will be coming up against the Premier League's surprise package when they face Burnley at Turf Moor.
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned his side that they will be coming up against the Premier League's surprise package when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Both teams go into the match level on 22 points after 12 games of the season, and victory for Burnley would lift them into the Champions League places above the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in addition to Arsenal.

The Gunners will be hoping to build on their 2-0 win over Spurs in the North London derby last weekend, but Wenger is expecting a different type of test against Sean Dyche's side.

"They are the most unexpected team to be there with 22 points. You cannot deny that, of course. We have a few (selection) uncertainties but we will have to check that ahead of the game," he told reporters.

"The intensity of the game [against Spurs] was total because both teams went for it. Both teams, every time they won the ball, went forward so the intensity was higher. Every game gives you a different problem to sort out for you to find a strategic solution to be efficient.

"Against Burnley, that will be different. They are a team who maybe play a bit deeper than Tottenham because they have a strong defensive efficiency. You have to keep your nerve, even if you have the ball, to be calm and accurate. You have to be defensively strong as well because they are very efficient going forward."

Victory for Arsenal on Sunday would also be enough to lift them into the top four after both Spurs and Liverpool dropped points on Saturday.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
