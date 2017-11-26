Team News: Iwobi replaces Ozil as Arsenal face Burnley

Alex Iwobi replaces Mesut Ozil for Arsenal as the Gunners travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Ozil misses out through injury, and Iwobi replaces the German as Alexis Sanchez's attacking midfield partner.

Elsewhere, Arsene Wenger names the same team that defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium - a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny is supported by Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac at wing-back.

For Burnley, Sean Dyche names an unchanged side to the one that beat Swansea 2-0 last weekend. Nick Pope resumes in goal, while Jack Cork is in the centre of midfield.

Jeff Hendrick is positioned further forward, while Ashley Barnes is the sole striker for the Clarets.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady; Barnes

Subs: Wood, Vokes, Westwood, Long, Arfield, Bardsley, Lindegaard

Arsenal: Cech; Kościelny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Sanchez; Lacazette

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud

