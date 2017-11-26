Team News: Iwobi replaces Ozil as Arsenal face Burnley

Nov 26, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-1
Arsenal

Defour (15'), Brady (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (92' pen.)

Team News: Alex Iwobi replaces Mesut Ozil as Arsenal face Burnley

Alex Iwobi replaces Mesut Ozil for Arsenal as the Gunners travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi replaces teammate Mesut Ozil for Arsenal as the Gunners travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Ozil misses out through injury, and Iwobi replaces the German as Alexis Sanchez's attacking midfield partner.

Elsewhere, Arsene Wenger names the same team that defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium - a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny is supported by Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac at wing-back.

For Burnley, Sean Dyche names an unchanged side to the one that beat Swansea 2-0 last weekend. Nick Pope resumes in goal, while Jack Cork is in the centre of midfield.

Jeff Hendrick is positioned further forward, while Ashley Barnes is the sole striker for the Clarets.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady; Barnes
Subs: Wood, Vokes, Westwood, Long, Arfield, Bardsley, Lindegaard

Arsenal: Cech; Kościelny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Sanchez; Lacazette
Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud

Follow Sports Mole's live commentary of this game here.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
