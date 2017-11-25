Conte wants end to Courtois uncertainty

Antonio Conte warns Chelsea chiefs to tie Thibaut Courtois down to a new long-term deal, or else they risk losing 'one of the best goalkeepers' in the world.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that his side risk losing "maybe the best goalkeeper in the world" if they do not agree terms on a new contract with Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium international, a rumoured target for Juventus and Real Madrid, recently revealed that there have been no fresh developments with regards to a new long-term deal.

Former Atletico Madrid loanee Courtois is reportedly holding out for than £200,000 a week, with his current contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Conte has now made it clear that he wants to put an end to the uncertainty surrounding his first-choice keeper's future, telling reporters: "I can say Courtois is one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world. He is a player very important for Chelsea. But the renewal of contract is a task for the club.

"He knows very well my opinion and my thoughts about him. He will be the best in the world. Maybe he is now the best but, for sure, in the future for this goalkeeper [he will be the best]. As you know very well, if a big player decides to not sign a new contract it is very difficult for the club to face this issue.

"But at the same time, there is space to deal with this type of situation and to try to solve the situation. In this season, maybe [Alexis] Sanchez and [Mesut] Ozil are finishing their contracts with Arsenal. These types of situations are not simple but every club has to try and solve all these situations."

Courtois has featured 17 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, keeping eight clean sheets.