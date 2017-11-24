Juve want Courtois to replace Buffon?

New Transfer Talk header

Juventus want Thibaut Courtois to replace Gianluigi Buffon?

Juventus are reportedly weighing up making a move for Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois as a replacement for veteran stopper Gianluigi Buffon.
Friday, November 24, 2017

Italian champions Juventus are reportedly looking to Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois as a long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon.

The 25-year-old is said to be demanding wages in excess of £200,000 a week in order to pen a new contract with the Blues, with his current deal due to expire in 2019.

According to Het Laaste Nieuws, Juve have been made aware of Courtois's potential impasse at Stamford Bridge and are considering making him an offer to switch to Turin at the end of the season.

Buffon, 39, is due to retire at the end of the season and although Wojciech Szczesny has been signed from Arsenal as his replacement, the Old Lady are believed to be in the market for a higher-calibre alternative.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also circling the Belgian, while Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move to bring him back to Spain should they lose Jan Oblak.

Courtois has won the Premier League twice and one League Cup during his time in London.

