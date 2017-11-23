New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard reveals admiration for Real Madrid

Hazard reveals Real Madrid admiration
© SilverHub
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says that he will only depart Stamford Bridge when he 'feels the desire' to do so, amid fresh links with a move to Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 13:09 UK

Eden Hazard has admitted that he has an "admiration" for Real Madrid, but has declared himself happy with life at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is said to be a long-term target of Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, having returned to peak form over the past 15 months with 25 Premier League goals and assists combined since the start of 2016-17.

Belgium international Hazard has previously refused to rule out a future move to the Spanish capital, but he has now stressed that any suggestions he is closing in on a switch to Madrid are wide of the mark.

"I am always very fine at this club. I still have two years of contract [left]," he told Canal+. "When I feel the desire to leave, I'll leave. But, for now, I'm a Blue.

"We know the admiration that I have for Real, but I'm at Chelsea. Every year, things were said about me but I stayed. In Lille, I was announced in Paris, but I stayed. And in Chelsea, people always said that I'm leaving, but I'm still here."

Hazard has featured 15 times for Chelsea this term since returning from an ankle injury in September.

Cristiano Ronaldo is stunned during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Read Next:
Ronaldo: 'Why should I speak to reporters?'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte watches on intently during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Qarabag FK 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
 Jamie Vardy and Thibaut Courtois in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Thibaut Courtois 'wants £205k-a-week Chelsea deal'
 Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Chelsea progress in Champions League with Qarabag win
Cahill: 'Christensen a younger Luiz'Hazard reveals Real Madrid admirationLeon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?Willian: 'Penalty call was correct'Hazard: "We should have scored more"
Team News: David Luiz handed Chelsea recallAlonso: 'Chelsea have to be well prepared'Courtois: 'No progress with contract'Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?Conte: 'PL must help English teams in Europe'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Real Madrid 'determined to sign Alexis Sanchez'
 Harry Kane and Dele Alli pictured from behind during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Report: Harry Kane, Dele Alli top Real Madrid summer wishlist
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
Neymar unhappy with transfer speculationHazard reveals Real Madrid admirationDani Carvajal facing two-game European ban?Ronaldo: 'Why should I speak to reporters?'Zidane: 'I expected Ronaldo, Benzema goals'
Courtois: 'No progress with contract'Result: Real Madrid hit APOEL for six in NicosiaAsensio 'gives Zidane transfer warning'Karim Benzema 'can leave Real Madrid'Zidane to offload eight Madrid players?
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 