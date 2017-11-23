Hazard reveals Real Madrid admiration

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard says that he will only depart Stamford Bridge when he 'feels the desire' to do so, amid fresh links with a move to Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard has admitted that he has an "admiration" for Real Madrid, but has declared himself happy with life at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is said to be a long-term target of Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, having returned to peak form over the past 15 months with 25 Premier League goals and assists combined since the start of 2016-17.

Belgium international Hazard has previously refused to rule out a future move to the Spanish capital, but he has now stressed that any suggestions he is closing in on a switch to Madrid are wide of the mark.

"I am always very fine at this club. I still have two years of contract [left]," he told Canal+. "When I feel the desire to leave, I'll leave. But, for now, I'm a Blue.

"We know the admiration that I have for Real, but I'm at Chelsea. Every year, things were said about me but I stayed. In Lille, I was announced in Paris, but I stayed. And in Chelsea, people always said that I'm leaving, but I'm still here."

Hazard has featured 15 times for Chelsea this term since returning from an ankle injury in September.