New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: 'No developments with contract'

Courtois: 'No progress with contract'
© SilverHub
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suggests that he would rather focus on his own performances than speak about any progress in talks over a new contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said that there have been no developments regarding a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois - who has just over 18 months remaining on his contract - has been linked with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, a club where he has previously impressed on loan between 2011 and 2014.

However, the Belgian international has suggested that he would rather focus on his performances and Chelsea's upcoming schedule than comment on his own situation with the West Londoners.

The 25-year-old is quoted by the Daily Mail: "Regarding my contract, that's the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent (Christophe Henrotay). I don't think there have been any new developments.

"We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's games, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."

Courtois has made 125 appearances for the Blues in all competitions since linking up with the first team in 2014.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Christophe Henrotay, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Marcos Alonso in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Marcos Alonso: 'Chelsea have to be well prepared'
 Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea Newsdesk Live: Willian latest, Qarabag build-up, more
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: 'No developments with contract'
Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?Conte: 'PL must help English teams in Europe'Conte hints at rotation for Qarabag matchChelsea quartet out of Qarabag clashConte: 'Christensen deserves Chelsea spot'
Willian rubbishes Chelsea exit rumoursAgent calls for Inter to make Pastore offerConte: 'Qarabag game biggest of season'Cahill: 'Chelsea not out of title race'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
Ronaldo: 'Why should I speak to reporters?'Zidane: 'I expected Ronaldo, Benzema goals'Courtois: 'No progress with contract'Result: Real Madrid hit APOEL for six in NicosiaLive Commentary: APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
Asensio 'gives Zidane transfer warning'Karim Benzema 'can leave Real Madrid'Zidane to offload eight Madrid players?Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'Madrid 'want Low as Zidane replacement'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: 'No developments with contract'
Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'Diego Simeone offers support to GriezmannResult: Atletico, Real play out goalless drawLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid - as it happenedMother of Theo, Lucas reveals derby views
Saul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'Valverde dismisses Griezmann "rumours"Simeone rules himself out of Everton runningPreview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridThis weekend's biggest games in world football
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 