Courtois: 'No progress with contract'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said that there have been no developments regarding a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois - who has just over 18 months remaining on his contract - has been linked with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, a club where he has previously impressed on loan between 2011 and 2014.

However, the Belgian international has suggested that he would rather focus on his performances and Chelsea's upcoming schedule than comment on his own situation with the West Londoners.

The 25-year-old is quoted by the Daily Mail: "Regarding my contract, that's the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent (Christophe Henrotay). I don't think there have been any new developments.

"We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's games, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."

Courtois has made 125 appearances for the Blues in all competitions since linking up with the first team in 2014.