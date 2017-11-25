Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Chelsea
 

Victor Moses returns to Chelsea squad

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that Victor Moses will return to the first-team squad for the Premier League clash at Liverpool.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 17:37 UK

Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses has returned to the Blues squad for the trip to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Moses has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2-1 defeat Crystal Palace on October 14, with eight matches taking place in all competitions since that setback.

However, head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that the 26-year-old will be among his 18-man squad for the fixture with their Premier League rivals at Anfield.

Moses is regarded as Conte's first choice at right wing-back, with the Nigerian international making seven starts in all competitions before the middle of October.

Summer signing Davide Zappacosta has deputised for Moses in six of Chelsea's eight matches during the past six weeks, but the Italian could return to the bench for the showdown on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
