Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez scored the only goal of the game two minutes into added time as Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.
The Chile international converted from the penalty spot from the final meaningful act of the match to send the Gunners up to fourth place.
Prior to that dramatic conclusion, it was the Clarets who came closest to finding a winner as Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit the post during the first half.
Relive how the 90 minutes of action unfolded with Sports Mole's live text coverage below.
Yet more late drama in this fixture! Tarkowski with a shove on Ramsey and Sanchez now has a chance to surely win the game form the penalty spot.
BURNLEY SUBS: Wood, Vokes, Westwood, Long, Arfield, Bardsley, Lindegaard
ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud
Sean Dyche: "It is an opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the top clubs in the division. It's about building on what we have been doing and so far we have been doing well with that. There is no exact measurement - beyond the result, it is about how you are performing against the most powerful teams over a season. It is about the bigger picture and how the team is moving forward on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis."
Arsene Wenger: "Of course they are the surprise package because if you asked before the season 100 people 'will Burnley have 22 points at this stage in the season?' Ninety would have said no and the 10 others would have been Burnley supporters. You know they've won games with 30, 25 per cent possession - that means they know what they want to do and are patient to have that killing instinct of a snake."
Burnley are winless in nine league games against Arsenal since 1974, including all six Premier League fixtures during that time. The Clarets did win an EFL Cup fourth-round tie nine years ago, however, and it took 90th-minute goals to snatch all three points away from them in both games last season. A 98th-minute goal at the Emirates Stadium in January, in fact, after Andre Gray netted 93 minutes in.
Only Manchester United (6) and Manchester City (7) have conceded fewer goals than Burnley's nine, keeping a clean sheet in half of their fixtures so far. In fact, the Citizens are the only team to score two or more goals against Sean Dyche's men in their last 19 fixtures - a 3-0 defeat for the Clarets at the Etihad Stadium on October 21. Arsenal will certainly not find it easy to find a way through this afternoon!
STARTING XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Sanchez; Lacazette
