Nov 26, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Man CityManchester City
 
LIVE

Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City

Live Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City
© Offside
Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Huddersfield Town and runaway league leaders Manchester City.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Huddersfield Town and top-of-the-table Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield have enjoyed an impressive start to life in the top flight so far and come into this match sitting 10th in the table with a five-point gap separating them from the relegation zone.

However, they welcome a rampant City side this afternoon, with the runaway league leaders having won a club-record 17 matches in a row across all competitions, 10 of which have come in the Premier League.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute coverage below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
1 minKICKOFF: Here we go! The John Smith's Stadium is rocking as Huddersfield get us underway!

3.58pmRight, we're just a couple of minutes away from kickoff now, so let's have a quick reminder of the team news for today's game...

HUDDERSFIELD STARTING XI: Lossl; Smith, Malone, Schindler, Zanka; Hogg, Mooy, Van La Parra, Williams, Ince; Depoitre

MAN CITY STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero


3.56pmCity have only won one league match away to Huddersfield since 1985, with that victory coming in a second-tier match in March 1998, but you have to go even further back to February 1972 for their last top-flight meeting, when Tommy Booth's goal handed City a 1-0 win at Maine Road.

This fixture was also the last to see one team score 10 goals in the English league, with three City players scoring hat-tricks in a 10-1 triumph in November 1987 - City's biggest ever league win and Huddersfield's biggest ever league defeat.


3.54pmYou have to go back to the 1999-2000 season for the last time these two sides met in league competition, with the most recent clash coming in February 2000 when Clyde Wijnhard opened the scoring for Huddersfield before Shaun Goater equaliser for visitors City in a 1-1 draw.

Huddersfield beat City at Maine Road that season, though, remaining unbeaten in their two clashes against Joe Royle's side that year.


3.52pmMeetings between these two sides have understandably been scarce in recent times, although they did come up against each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup last season.

Huddersfield came away with a 0-0 draw at home on that occasion too, although they were comfortably second best in the replay as Sane, Aguero (2), Zabaleta and Iheanacho were all on the scoresheet to hand City a 5-1 win from behind.


3.50pmPREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the John Smith's Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction!

Huddersfield have been impressive at home so far this season and their victory over Manchester United cannot be ignored, but City are a different animal at the moment and it is impossible to back against them right now. The hosts will make things difficult, but it should be a relatively comfortable win for City.

SPORTS MOLE SAYS: Huddersfield 0-2 Man City


3.48pmIt will come as no surprise, then, that City are the only side yet to drop a point on their travels in the Premier League this season, taking a maximum of 18 from a possible 18.

Not only that, but City have also scored more (16) and conceded fewer (3) than any other team on the road so far this term, so any Huddersfield fans expected a slightly easier time of things today may find themselves proved emphatically wrong.


3.46pmTeams will naturally feel as if they have a greater chance of taking something off City when at home, but that hasn't proven to be the case this season, with Guardiola's side having won all nine of their away outings across all competitions.

Stretching back to last season they are actually on a 10-game winning run on the road, scoring 31 goals in that time at an average of more than three per game.


3.44pmCity could also make history this afternoon as victory would see them become the first team in the Premier League era to amass 37 points from their opening 13 games of the season.

Guardiola's side are already seven points better off than they were at the same stage of last season, and the type of football they are playing at the moment is worthy of being regarded amongst the best we have ever seen in the Premier League. Guardiola has played down the possibility of becoming the Invincibles mark II, but not many teams have looked as capable of achieving that feat.


3.42pmThe ongoing run of 10 wins in a row is already a single-season record for City, but another today would equal their club record of 11 set over two seasons and ending in 2015.

City already have 11 wins to their name from their opening 12 league games this season, dropping only two points on their way to a convincing lead over the chasing pack. They saw that lead cut to five points by Manchester United yesterday courtesy of a narrow win over Brighton, but Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool all dropped points - and Arsenal are currently on course to do the same - so victory here would cap off a really good weekend for Guardiola's side.


3.40pmIn the Premier League alone City have now won 10 consecutive matches since that August draw with Everton, scoring 37 goals in a the process at an average of just under four per game - an incredible rate of scoring in a division as competitive as the Premier League.

Indeed, stretching back to last season again City have now won 15 of their last 16 Premier League matches, and they look well set to pass the record 30-win mark set by champions Chelsea just last season.


3.38pmManchester City's form has been simply unstoppable so far this season, and while it must surely come to an end at some point, it is hard to see that coming any time soon.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their last 17 matches in a row across all competitions stretching back to August 21, when Everton became the first and so far only team to take points off City in any competition this season. Even stretching back to last season, City have now won 22 of their last 23 outings in all competitions.


3.36pmThat will be music to the ears of a Man City side who don't exactly need any help on the goalscoring front, having already found the back of the net an incredible 40 times in the Premier League this season.

City's goal tally is a full 12 higher than the next highest scorers after only 12 games of the season, while they have also been keeping things tight at the other end having conceded only seven times - a tally only second-placed Manchester United can beat.


3.34pmOnce again, the problem comes in the final third, with only Swansea have scored fewer home goals than Huddersfield's five this season - despite the Terriers performing well here.

Defensively things have also been getting worse - in their opening six Premier League games Huddersfield's opponents scored just three goals, converting 4.5% of their shots, but since then they have conceded 14 and let in 21.9% of chances.


3.32pmAnother victory today would see Huddersfield record three top-flight home wins on the bounce for the first time in the same season since December 1955, having already won back-to-back home top-flight outings for the first time since 1971.

Huddersfield's only home defeat this season was a heavy one - going down 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur - but they have otherwise been very impressive, with only the Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs picking up more points in front of their own fans.


3.30pmThe one attribute that may save them when the going gets tough is their home form, and Huddersfield can rightly be proud of how they have performed in front of their own fans so far this season.

Across all competitions the Terriers have only lost one of their seven matches at the John Smith's Stadium, winning four and drawing two in that time, including back-to-back victories coming into this match - one of which came against Manchester United, of course.


3.28pmTheir recent form does suggest that the honeymoon period may be over, though, and aside from the fact that they have failed to score in eight of their last 11 games, their upcoming fixtures look incredibly difficult.

Wagner's side must face Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in three of their next five outings, while five of their next six games come against teams currently above them in the top half of the table. I mentioned that a bad run could see them begin to slip closer towards the bottom three, and that could be exactly what is heading their way.


3.26pmA shock victory today would leave the Terriers ninth in the table, and they have already beaten one Manchester club here at the John Smith's this season, picking up a famous victory over United last month.

That is one of two wins from their last four outings and, while their wider form of only two wins in their last 11 games across all competitions is relatively poor, they are picking up points on a regular enough basis in the Premier League to keep themselves ticking along.


3.24pmNonetheless, Huddersfield are sitting pretty in 10th place as things stand, which would have been beyond all expectations when they began their first ever season in the Premier League.

Of course, there is still a long way to go of the campaign and the five-point gap which separates them from the Premier League could be wiped out very quickly should they go on a poor run of form, but they only need 25 more points to reach the magic 40-point mark so they are well on their way to survival.


3.22pmAttacking may well be the least of their concerns this afternoon as they welcome a rampant Man City side to the John Smith's Stadium, and despite their very respectable league position their defensive record is not the greatest either.

Huddersfield have conceded 17 times from their 12 appearances which, while not being the worst total in the league, is not a good mix with their tally of only eight goals scored. Only Swansea have scored fewer than them this season, and only four teams have a worse goal difference.


3.20pmIndeed, the whole Huddersfield team have struggled for goals so far this season, with only four different players having scored for the Terriers in the Premier League this term - plus an own goal.

Depoitre and Mooy are the top scorers from those on the field today, each with two goals apiece, while Mounie has also scored twice and Van La Parra has one goal to his name.


3.18pmTom Ince will be eager to impress this afternoon having failed to live up to his potential since being billed as one of the brightest young talents in English football a few years ago.

The former Liverpool target holds an unwanted lead in the Premier League this season, though, having had 30 shots without scoring in the top flight this term - more than any other player.

Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017© SilverHub


3.16pmSchindler returns to the starting lineup having missed the Bournemouth defeat through suspension, while Jonathan Hogg was absent for that match in order to attend the birth of his son.

Both return in central defence and midfield respectively today, though, with Cranie and Kachunga the men to make way. There is also a switch at right-back as Smith replaces Hadergjonaj - much to the delight of every commentator out there.


3.14pmThe big question is: How to stop them? It is a question not many teams have found an answer to so far this season, and the Huddersfield starting XI will know that in all likelihood they have a long afternoon ahead of them.

David Wagner has made three changes to his side for this match following their hugely disappointing 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out, with Smith, Schindler and Hogg coming back into the starting XI.


3.12pmFurther forward there is creativity and flair galore. Kevin De Bruyne has been at his dazzling best again this season to release those in front of him, while David Silva has also contributed eight assists in 12 games so far this term - already one more than he managed in 34 Premier League outings last season.

Add to that the pace and increasingly reliable finishing of Sterling and Sane and it is no surprise that City have been so devastating going forward so far this season.


3.10pmNicolas Otamendi also returns to the domestic fold having missed the win over Leicester through suspension by virtue of picking up five yellow cards, and he joins the fit-again Vincent Kompany at the heart of the defence after the Belgian sat out in midweek.

John Stones is set for more than a month on the sidelines, so this is likely to be City's first-choice centre-back partnership over the busy Christmas period, with Walker and Delph flanking them in the full-back slots.


3.08pmGuardiola really is spoilt for choice in that position, and in any other scenario leaving a player who has scored 10 goals this season and been directly involved in 20 goals throughout his 21 Premier League appearances would be widely questioned by supporters.

When Aguero is the man replacing him, though, there is a degree of understanding as the club's record scorer has also found the back of the net 10 times so far this term. Aguero started against Feyenoord in midweek, but that has not prevented Guardiola from playing him again today.


3.06pmWhat can we make of those two sides, then?

Well, we'll have a look at the hosts in a moment, but let's start with the headline news as Gabriel Jesus is left out of the Man City starting lineup in favour of Sergio Aguero leading the line. Guardiola earlier this week suggested that the duo would not play together until Benjamin Mendy was back from injury, only to backtrack on those comments yesterday, but he has once again opted for just the one striker and it is Aguero who gets the nod today.

Sergio Aguero celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017© Offside


3.04pmMAN CITY SUBS: Bravo, Danilo, Zinchenko, Jesus, Bernardo, Mangala, Gundogan

3.04pmMAN CITY STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero

3.02pmHUDDERSFIELD SUBS: Green, Kachunga, Cranie, Lowe, Quaner, Mounie, Hadergjonaj

3.02pmHUDDERSFIELD STARTING XI: Lossl; Smith, Malone, Schindler, Zanka; Hogg, Mooy, Van La Parra, Williams, Ince; Depoitre

3pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for the final Premier League match of the weekend as Huddersfield Town host in-form Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium!

If you had offered Huddersfield a top-half place after 12 games of their first season in the Premier League then they would have snapped your hand off, but today they come up against a different beast altogether - a Manchester City in relentlessly devastating form who are looking for an incredible 18th win in a row across all competitions.

Before we take an in-depth look at whether the Terriers can be the team to stop them, let's first check out the team news...


A gleeful David Wagner during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Read Next:
Wagner excited ahead of Man City test
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City
 Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Lionel Messi: "Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain are the best"
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Don't panic over Manchester City lead'
Team News: Schindler in for Huddersfield against CityGuardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus will play together'Klopp not thinking of catching CityPochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'
Barca interested in Bernardo Silva?De Bruyne: "We can win everything"Preview: Huddersfield vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineupsEderson: 'City prepared for Huddersfield'Wagner excited ahead of Man City test
> Manchester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Pep Guardiola gesticulates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City
 A gleeful David Wagner during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner excited ahead of Manchester City test
 A gleeful David Wagner during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Team News: Schindler in for Huddersfield against City
Preview: Huddersfield vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineupsWagner: 'Two wrong decisions cost us'Result: Wilson nets hat-trick in Huddersfield routTeam News: King starts for BournemouthJorgensen: 'Life is different in Huddersfield'
Wagner heaps praise on Jonas LosslWagner: 'Huddersfield players unbelievable'Van La Parra: 'We deserved the win'Result: Ten-man Huddersfield hang onTeam News: Robson-Kanu starts for West Brom
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 