Arsenal to launch fresh Lemar bid?

Report: Arsenal to launch fresh bid for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar

Arsenal decide to launch a fresh bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January, according to reports.
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Arsenal have decided to launch a fresh bid for winger Thomas Lemar in January, according to reports.

The Gunners reportedly had a £90m bid rejected by Monaco for the Frenchman in the transfer window, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

According to the Daily Mail, the North Londoners will return in January for the 22-year-old but will not be prepared to go as high as they did in the summer.

The report suggests that Arsene Wenger is eager to bring in a suitable attacking player as soon as possible in case Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez leave the club next year.

Lemar, who joined Monaco in 2015 from Caen, has made 103 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 20 goals and registering 25 assists.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Your Comments
