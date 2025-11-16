Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'send representatives' to watch 23-year-old Antoine Semenyo alternative

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly send scouts to keep an eye on a 23-year-old Ligue 1 playmaker touted as an Antoine Semenyo alternative.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ramped up their efforts to sign a talented Ligue 1 playmaker by sending scouts to watch him in action during the international break.

The Lilywhites' summer of spending has yielded mixed results so far, as Tottenham lie fifth in the Premier League table before next weekend's derby with Arsenal, who are eight points better off.

New manager Thomas Frank has not been helped by a wave of early-season injuries, most notably to creative chiefs Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, the former of whom has been out since the end of last term.

The Lilywhites addressed their playmaking deficiencies in the market with the signings of Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons, but their issues with chance creation stuck out like a sore thumb earlier this month.

Spurs' 1-0 defeat to London rivals Chelsea at home saw the team register a mere 0.05 Expected Goals (xG), their lowest-ever total on record in a Premier League game since 2012.

Tottenham 'send scouts' to watch Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche

Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche on September 18, 2025

The Europa League winners are expected to be active in January to address their weaknesses in all thirds of the pitch, and Monaco starlet Maghnes Akliouche is understood to be a name on their radar.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have accelerated their pursuit of the 23-year-old and had representatives in attendance to watch him in action for France during their World Cup 2026 Qualifying win over Ukraine on Thursday evening.

Akliouche was brought on for the final 25 minutes of that match - replacing Manchester City's Rayan Cherki - and managed one shot, one key pass and a 94% passing accuracy during his short time on the field.

The 2002-born attacker has allegedly been earmarked as an ideal alternative to Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo for Tottenham, who could face a losing battle against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Ghana international.

Akliouche faced Tottenham in the Champions League with Monaco earlier this season, playing the full 90 minutes as inspired goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario rescued a draw for the North London club.

What would Maghnes Akliouche bring to Tottenham?

Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche pictured on November 27, 2024

Semenyo is still thought to be Spurs' first choice for a new attacker, but if the Lilywhites are unable to seduce the Bournemouth attacker, they are expected to begin negotiations to bring Akliouche to the English capital.

The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength in Monaco for a few years now and managed a stellar 10 assists in Ligue 1 last season, only fewer than Cherki, Gaetan Perrin and Bradley Barcola (11 each).

This season, Akliouche has accrued three goals and three assists from 15 games, and he is a natural with the ball at his feet, averaging 3.15 carries into the final third per 90 over the past 365 days.

However, the winger's defensive work-rate also stands out, as he has also made 4.95 ball recoveries per game and a combined 2.57 tackles and interceptions, both of which place him in the top 10% of attacking midfielders/wingers in Europe's big five leagues.

