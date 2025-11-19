Barcelona are allegedly giving consideration to recalling one of their loan players during the winter transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating whether to recall Ansu Fati from his loan stint with Monaco.

Given their ongoing financial difficulties, the La Liga champions found themselves in a position where they had to consider both permanent and temporary exits for the Spain international during the summer window.

As a result, they allowed Fati to link up with Monaco for the 2025-26 campaign, the Ligue 1 club having the option to sign him for €11m (£9.7m) if they so wish.

Monaco can currently claim to have gotten value for money out of the 23-year-old who has contributed six goals from 11 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, as per Get Football News France, Barcelona are not entirely happy with how the playmaker's spell in France's top flight is going.

Why do Barcelona have concerns over Fati loan?

The report suggests that Barcelona are unhappy that Fati is no longer viewed as a key player since the arrival of new head coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

In Monaco's last three matches, Fati has played no more than 29 minutes in a single game and accumulated a total of 55 minutes across that triple-header.

Meanwhile, he has not netted since October 5 - the final match before the international break during that month - and it remains up in the air whether he will earn more game time from this weekend onwards.

Barcelona are allegedly considering whether to recall Fati from his time at Monaco and entertain fresh offers for his signature.

Despite there being a scenario where they could make pure profit from a £9.7m deal with Monaco, there is also scope for a greater fee being generated from elsewhere now that Fati appears to have turned a corner with regards to his fitness.

Could Fati remain at Barcelona for second half of the season?

Now that Camp Nou has been partially opened after renovation work, Barcelona are in a position to generate revenue from hosting games at their iconic ground.

Theoretically, that may lessen the need to find an immediate buyer for Fati, but his reintegration into Hansi Flick's squad is only likely to materialise if injuries occur.

Fati still has over two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, leaving the player in a position where he will feel in no rush to take opportunities that will not benefit him.