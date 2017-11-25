Mark Hughes bemoans individual errors

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes rues his side's individual errors following their last-gasp 2-1 defeat at the hands of bottom club Crystal Palace.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has claimed that individual errors cost his side during their 2-1 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Potters took the lead early in the second half through a fine solo effort from Xherdan Shaqiri, but that advantage lasted less than three minutes before Ruben Loftus-Cheek restored parity.

Mamadou Sakho went on to score a 92nd-minute winner for the hosts at Selhurst Park, and Hughes was left rueing dropped points from a match he believes Stoke should have won.

"We've restricted the home side to very few clear-cut opportunities and by virtue of individual errors we've allowed them to score two goals," he told reporters.

"The story of the game should have been Shaqiri's excellent individual goal. We had more than enough chances to win the game. If we'd kept the lead a little bit longer it would have been more difficult for them to come back at us.

"Overall our form is OK and our general play is good. (But) that's how it is. You've got to make sure that you take your chances and defend properly and at the moment we're making too many defensive errors individually and collectively."

The defeat leaves Stoke 15th in the Premier League table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.