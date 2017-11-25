Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 23,723
Crystal Palace
2-1
StokeStoke City
Loftus-Cheek (56'), Sako (92')
Tomkins (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Shaqiri (53')
Wimmer (63')

Mark Hughes bemoans individual errors

Mark Hughes bemoans individual errors
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes rues his side's individual errors following their last-gasp 2-1 defeat at the hands of bottom club Crystal Palace.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 22:19 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has claimed that individual errors cost his side during their 2-1 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Potters took the lead early in the second half through a fine solo effort from Xherdan Shaqiri, but that advantage lasted less than three minutes before Ruben Loftus-Cheek restored parity.

Mamadou Sakho went on to score a 92nd-minute winner for the hosts at Selhurst Park, and Hughes was left rueing dropped points from a match he believes Stoke should have won.

"We've restricted the home side to very few clear-cut opportunities and by virtue of individual errors we've allowed them to score two goals," he told reporters.

"The story of the game should have been Shaqiri's excellent individual goal. We had more than enough chances to win the game. If we'd kept the lead a little bit longer it would have been more difficult for them to come back at us.

"Overall our form is OK and our general play is good. (But) that's how it is. You've got to make sure that you take your chances and defend properly and at the moment we're making too many defensive errors individually and collectively."

The defeat leaves Stoke 15th in the Premier League table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Britannia Stadium on February 11, 2015
Read Next:
Stoke 'plot move for Ghana right-back'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mamadou Sakho, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Jack Butland reacts to United taking a brief lead during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Chelsea 'eye Jack Butland as Thibaut Courtois replacement'
 Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Bournemouth on October 21, 2017
Mark Hughes bemoans individual errors
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Britannia Stadium on February 11, 2015
Stoke City 'plot move for Ghana right-back'
Result: Palace clinch late win over StokeTeam News: Stoke unchanged against PalaceCrouch to be offered new deal 'soon'Hughes: 'Palace will turn things around'Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales job
Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Hughes: 'We have to be happy with result'Shawcross: "It probably was a penalty"Peter Crouch sets PL subs recordResult: Brighton fight back to draw with Stoke
> Stoke City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 