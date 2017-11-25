Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Gary Megson hints at return to management

Megson hints at return to management
© SilverHub
Interim West Bromwich Albion boss Gary Megson reveals that he would be interested in a return to management on a permanent basis following his side's 1-1 draw with Spurs.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 21:58 UK

Interim West Bromwich Albion manager Gary Megson has revealed that his side's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon has "whetted his appetite" to return to the dugout on a permanent basis.

Megson has so far distanced himself from the prospect of succeeding Tony Pulis as full-time West Brom boss, although the Baggies ended a four-match losing streak to claim an unlikely point at Wembley in his first match at the helm.

Megson has been out of permanent management since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2012, but he hinted that he would be interested in making a comeback should the opportunity arise.

"I did consciously decide two or three years ago that if I wasn't getting jobs I would go travelling, play golf, that's what I'll do. The previous 18 months before that I was trying to get jobs and it wasn't happening. So this has whetted my appetite again. I enjoyed being out on that touchline. I think I'm good at it," he told reporters.

"There are, I don't know, obviously some reasons why I'm not working but it hasn't made any difference to me in terms of the 90 minutes we played today on this job. That's for the board to decide what they're doing.

"I said to the players it doesn't start as a battle - it's a battle when you're in that position with not many games. I don't think it's a team that should be faffing about in the relegation spots but it is and we have to cope with that."

Megson is expected to still be in charge at The Hawthorns when they welcome Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: "We are disappointed"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gary Megson, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
 Gary Megson pictured on March 1, 2011
Gary Megson hints at return to management
Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointPochettino: "We are disappointed"Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitPardew in advanced West Brom talks?Bilic turns down West Brom job?
McAuley: 'West Brom in difficult place'Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axeChairman: 'McInnes not leaving Aberdeen'West Brom coach 'banished from training'Oscar Garcia keen on West Brom job?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 