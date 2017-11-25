Megson hints at return to management

Interim West Bromwich Albion boss Gary Megson reveals that he would be interested in a return to management on a permanent basis following his side's 1-1 draw with Spurs.

Interim West Bromwich Albion manager Gary Megson has revealed that his side's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon has "whetted his appetite" to return to the dugout on a permanent basis.

Megson has so far distanced himself from the prospect of succeeding Tony Pulis as full-time West Brom boss, although the Baggies ended a four-match losing streak to claim an unlikely point at Wembley in his first match at the helm.

Megson has been out of permanent management since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2012, but he hinted that he would be interested in making a comeback should the opportunity arise.

"I did consciously decide two or three years ago that if I wasn't getting jobs I would go travelling, play golf, that's what I'll do. The previous 18 months before that I was trying to get jobs and it wasn't happening. So this has whetted my appetite again. I enjoyed being out on that touchline. I think I'm good at it," he told reporters.

"There are, I don't know, obviously some reasons why I'm not working but it hasn't made any difference to me in terms of the 90 minutes we played today on this job. That's for the board to decide what they're doing.

"I said to the players it doesn't start as a battle - it's a battle when you're in that position with not many games. I don't think it's a team that should be faffing about in the relegation spots but it is and we have to cope with that."

Megson is expected to still be in charge at The Hawthorns when they welcome Newcastle United on Tuesday night.