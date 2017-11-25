Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Dier (58')
FT

Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur need a second-half equaliser from Harry Kane to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to managerless West Bromwich Albion.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 17:33 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have seen their fading title hopes take another blow having been held to a 1-1 draw at home to managerless West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

West Brom sacked Tony Pulis earlier this week, but made a perfect start under caretaker boss Gary Megson when Salomon Rondon gave them the lead after less than four minutes.

Spurs toiled away with little reward for much of the match, but Harry Kane ensured that they would not end up empty-handed with a second-half equaliser which was enough to earn his side a point.

Mauricio Pochettino's side remain fourth in the Premier League table, though, and could end the weekend as low as sixth should Liverpool and Arsenal both win.

Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017© Offside

The Baggies went into the match off the back of four straight defeats and without a win in 11 across all competitions, but it took less than four minutes for them to stun Wembley into silence with a shock early opener.

Some sloppy play from Dele Alli in midfield allowed Jake Livermore to win possession and slide a ball through for Rondon, who shrugged off the challenge from Davinson Sanchez before seeing his scuffed finish wrong-foot Hugo Lloris and trickle into the bottom corner.

Spurs quickly took control of possession, but West Brom's disciplined organisation bore all the hallmarks of a Pulis side as they limited the hosts to only a Kane half-chance in the opening 25 minutes.

It wasn't until shortly before the half-hour mark that Tottenham truly threatened the West Brom goal for the first time, with Kane spinning away from Ahmed Hegazi before firing a tame low strike narrowly past the post.

Ben Foster was then called into action for the first time five minutes later, scooping away an awkward strike from Son Heung-min after the South Korean attacker had cut inside from the left flank to create space to shoot.

The resulting corner was only cleared as far as Christian Eriksen, but the Dane's dipping half-volley flew comfortably off target as West Brom continued to limit Spurs to long-range efforts.

Indeed, the hosts' first shot from inside the box of any real note did not arrive until four minutes before half time when Eric Dier rose highest to meet Kieran Trippier's corner, but his header was plucked out of the air by Foster.

Arguably Tottenham's best attacking moment of the half came through Son, who beat Matt Phillips down the left channel before fizzing a low ball across the six-yard box which was begging for a touch that never arrived.

Son came close once more before the interval when he saw a dipping strike deflect onto the roof of the net, but a frustrated Spurs were forced to go into half time trailing despite dominating the possession.

The hosts quickly picked up where they left off in the second half too, but once again they struggled to create clear chances against a disciplined defensive outfit.

Indeed, it was West Brom who came closest to adding the game's second goal before the hour mark as Phillips cut inside before arrowing a low strike just wide of the far post on a rare foray forward.

Spurs did come close to an equaliser with a little over 20 minutes remaining when a corner was only cleared as far as Trippier, but his scuffed volley bounced across goal and Alli was inches short of getting a touch to it.

The hosts did finally level things up in the 74th minute, though, as Alli fed a low ball into the near post which Kane diverted past Foster for his ninth league goal of the campaign, drawing him level with Mohamed Salah as the division's top scorer.

Kane had been kept quiet for much of the afternoon up until that point, but he suddenly looked in the mood and came close again when he rose highest inside the box to divert a Trippier cross off target.

The England international then saw a deflected effort spilled by Foster, who recovered to collect it at the second attempt, before curling a low strike narrowly wide of the far post after turning Hegazi just outside the area.

It looked at that stage as though Spurs might go on to win the game, but it was West Brom who came closest to stealing all three points in five minutes of stoppage time as first Hal Robson-Kanu drilled a powerful effort straight at Lloris before Rondon failed to get enough on his finish having been picked out inside the area.

Neither side could find a winner in the closing stages, though, as Tottenham dropped two more points in their title challenge to ensure that Manchester City could climb 13 points clear of them with victory over Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Spurs have now won just one of their last four Premier League games, whereas West Brom are now one point clear of the relegation having ended their four-match losing streak - although they remaining without a win since August.

Mauricio Pochettino keeps it casual during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino excited to build English core
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dele Alli, Jake Livermore, Salomon Rondon, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Ahmed Hegazi, Ben Foster, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Matt Phillips, Mohamed Salah, Tony Pulis, Gary Megson, Hal Robson-Kanu, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitAlli: 'Pochettino has been massive for me'Pochettino: 'Sanchez can become world class'Kane 'wants to play every game this season'Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axe
Pochettino refuses to discuss Rose futureReport: Kane, Alli top Madrid wishlistLiverpool, Spurs 'track Stevenage teen'Kane: 'Spurs proud of early CL progress'Rose "fuming" after missing Arsenal clash
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Report: Alan Pardew in advanced talks for West Bromwich Albion manager job
Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitBilic turns down West Brom job?McAuley: 'West Brom in difficult place'Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axeChairman: 'McInnes not leaving Aberdeen'
West Brom coach 'banished from training'Oscar Garcia keen on West Brom job?Alan Pardew in running for West Brom job?Guardiola: 'Pulis is an amazing man'West Brom want boss with PL experience?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382323101326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522417723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 