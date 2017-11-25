Live Commentary: Spurs 0-0 West Brom

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium.

The hosts come into this match looking to bounce back from their North London derby defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, although they went some way to doing that with victory away to Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

West Brom, meanwhile, will be taking to the field for the first time since sacking Tony Pulis on Monday, with Gary Megson in temporary charge of the team today.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.