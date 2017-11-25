Live Commentary: Spurs 0-0 West Brom

Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the Premier League clash between top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur and managerless West Bromwich Albion.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium.

The hosts come into this match looking to bounce back from their North London derby defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, although they went some way to doing that with victory away to Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

West Brom, meanwhile, will be taking to the field for the first time since sacking Tony Pulis on Monday, with Gary Megson in temporary charge of the team today.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


2.28pmIndeed, despite Tottenham's recent improvement on home turf they have already ensured that they will amass fewer points in front of their own fans this season than they did last - even if they win every single one of their remaining matches at Wembley.

Spurs dropped seven points in their opening three games here this season, compared to just four dropped points from 19 home matches throughout the whole of last term.


2.26pmIn the Premier League Spurs are currently on a three-match winning streak at Wembley, beating Bournemouth, Liverpool and Crystal Palace in that time to take maximum points.

Again, that is a huge upturn in form from how they began the season, failing to win any of their opening three Premier League home games and picking up just two points from the first nine available in front of their own fans - something which has contributed to them being so far behind Manchester City in the title race.


2.24pmSpurs have won five of their last six matches at their temporary home across all competitions, with the only exception in that run being their 3-2 defeat to rivals West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

It represents a major improvement from their poor home start to the campaign when they only managed one win in their opening four Wembley outings, and Pochettino will be delighted that his side have finally started to find their feet at the national stadium.


2.22pmThat is a statistic West Brom simply must improve if they are going to start to climb the table, but not too many fans will be overly optimistic of any turnaround in form starting here at Wembley.

Spurs have, of course, struggled in this stadium at times this season - and indeed when playing their European home games here last term - but they do appear to have banished that Wembley hoodoo now and are beginning to find their best form in front of their own fans.


2.20pmMatty Phillips should have more attacking freedom as part of a front three rather than a wing-back, although he is likely to spend much of his time in his own half defending if the game goes as expected.

The Baggies will look to Rondon and Rodriguez as their main goal-getters this afternoon, although Rodriguez - with two - is the only player in the West Brom squad to have scored more than once in the Premier League this season.


2.18pmThat means that Grzegorz Krychowiak has to settled for a place on the bench today, which is one of only two changes made by Megson from the 4-0 home hammering at the hands of Chelsea last weekend.

The other I have already mentioned with Nyom replacing McAuley, while there is also a slight formation change, but on the whole Megson is keeping faith with many of the same players who reportedly lost faith in his predecessor.


2.16pmThe surprise inclusion in the West Brom squad is Sam Field, who makes his first Premier League since August and just his third of the season in what looks like a midfield three.

As you might expect when travelling away to face Tottenham, it is a fairly defensive midfield trio too, with the experienced Gareth Barry and Jake Livermore joining Field in the middle of the park in order to give the Baggies defence what may be some much-needed protection.


2.14pmThe big question for West Bromwich Albion and caretaker boss Gary Megson is how to stop Kane and co today - and it is one most defences have failed to answer so far.

Megson appears to have opted for a change of formation with a flat back four rather than the back three used by Pulis in his final game in charge. That means a recall to the team for Allan Nyom, who replaces Gareth McAuley in the side as the 37-year-old is made to wait for his 200th Premier League appearance.


2.12pmThe main goalscoring burden will fall, as ever, on the shoulders of Harry Kane, though, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

The England international has scored a phenomenal 39 goals in 38 competitive appearances for Spurs so far in 2017 and has now been directly involved in 99 Premier League goals, scoring 86 himself and assisting another 13.

Kane also has a very good record against the Baggies, scoring six times in five appearances against today's opponent, including a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture last season.

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017© Offside


2.10pmThe lineup released on the club's official Twitter suggests that Spurs will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation today rather than their usual 3-4-1-2 system, although the presence of Dier in the team means that in practice either of those are still possibilities for Pochettino once the game gets underway today.

The likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen will be seen as the chief architects to try to find a way through what is likely to be a defensive West Brom side, and they are two players more than capable of doing exactly that.


2.08pmPochettino has made just two changes from the midweek win over Borussia Dortmund as Aurier and Rose once again drop out of the starting lineup, with the latter omitted from the squad altogether amid speculation that he was furious at missing out against Arsenal last weekend.

Speaking of the North London derby, Pochettino also makes two changes to his side from that match at the Emirates as Winks and Dortmund match-winner Son come in for Sissoko and Dembele.


2.06pmWhat can we make of those two teams, then?

Well, we'll start with the hosts and there are no great surprises from Mauricio Pochettino this afternoon, with the usual suspects all starting. One notable absentee once again is Toby Alderweireld, who is expected to be sidelined until after Christmas with a hamstring injury, while the likes of Wanyama and Lamela also remain out for the North Londoners.


2.04pmWEST BROM SUBS: Myhill, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, McClean, Burke, Krychowiak, McAuley

2.04pmWEST BROM STARTING XI: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry, Field; Phillips, Rondon, Rodriguez

2.02pmTOTTENHAM SUBS: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

2.02pmTOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

2pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium!

Spurs have been in stuttering form of late, but on paper this looks like the perfect match for them to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. The Baggies are in dreadful form and sacked manager Tony Pulis on Monday, with Gary Megson taking temporary charge of a team teetering on the brink of the relegation zone.

Before we take a closer look at all of that, though, let's first check out the team news...


