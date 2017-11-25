Live Commentary: Spurs 0-0 West Brom

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium.
The hosts come into this match looking to bounce back from their North London derby defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, although they went some way to doing that with victory away to Borussia Dortmund in midweek.
West Brom, meanwhile, will be taking to the field for the first time since sacking Tony Pulis on Monday, with Gary Megson in temporary charge of the team today.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
Spurs dropped seven points in their opening three games here this season, compared to just four dropped points from 19 home matches throughout the whole of last term.
Again, that is a huge upturn in form from how they began the season, failing to win any of their opening three Premier League home games and picking up just two points from the first nine available in front of their own fans - something which has contributed to them being so far behind Manchester City in the title race.
It represents a major improvement from their poor home start to the campaign when they only managed one win in their opening four Wembley outings, and Pochettino will be delighted that his side have finally started to find their feet at the national stadium.
Spurs have, of course, struggled in this stadium at times this season - and indeed when playing their European home games here last term - but they do appear to have banished that Wembley hoodoo now and are beginning to find their best form in front of their own fans.
The Baggies will look to Rondon and Rodriguez as their main goal-getters this afternoon, although Rodriguez - with two - is the only player in the West Brom squad to have scored more than once in the Premier League this season.
The other I have already mentioned with Nyom replacing McAuley, while there is also a slight formation change, but on the whole Megson is keeping faith with many of the same players who reportedly lost faith in his predecessor.
As you might expect when travelling away to face Tottenham, it is a fairly defensive midfield trio too, with the experienced Gareth Barry and Jake Livermore joining Field in the middle of the park in order to give the Baggies defence what may be some much-needed protection.
Megson appears to have opted for a change of formation with a flat back four rather than the back three used by Pulis in his final game in charge. That means a recall to the team for Allan Nyom, who replaces Gareth McAuley in the side as the 37-year-old is made to wait for his 200th Premier League appearance.
The England international has scored a phenomenal 39 goals in 38 competitive appearances for Spurs so far in 2017 and has now been directly involved in 99 Premier League goals, scoring 86 himself and assisting another 13.
Kane also has a very good record against the Baggies, scoring six times in five appearances against today's opponent, including a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture last season.
© Offside
The likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen will be seen as the chief architects to try to find a way through what is likely to be a defensive West Brom side, and they are two players more than capable of doing exactly that.
Speaking of the North London derby, Pochettino also makes two changes to his side from that match at the Emirates as Winks and Dortmund match-winner Son come in for Sissoko and Dembele.
Well, we'll start with the hosts and there are no great surprises from Mauricio Pochettino this afternoon, with the usual suspects all starting. One notable absentee once again is Toby Alderweireld, who is expected to be sidelined until after Christmas with a hamstring injury, while the likes of Wanyama and Lamela also remain out for the North Londoners.
Spurs have been in stuttering form of late, but on paper this looks like the perfect match for them to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. The Baggies are in dreadful form and sacked manager Tony Pulis on Monday, with Gary Megson taking temporary charge of a team teetering on the brink of the relegation zone.
Before we take a closer look at all of that, though, let's first check out the team news...