Kane 'wants to play every game this season'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has insisted that he wants to play every game this season, despite the World Cup finals looming in Russia next summer.

Kane shruck off an injury to make the North London derby against Arsenal, and will be Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's first choice in attack for the tournament in June.

24-year-old Kane failed to score in the defeat to the Gunners, but netted against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League for the second time this season.

"It depends on how my body holds up," Kane told The Mirror. "I do everything I can to try to make sure I can play every game. Sometimes you get niggles, like the knee and the hamstring and you have to do what is best for you at the time.

"I will try to play every game, but if it isn't possible I will try to get back as quickly as I can.

"The World Cup is a long way off and a lot can happen between now and then. So I just have to keep myself fit and healthy and see what happens."

Tottenham play West Bromwich Albion at Wembley on Saturday.