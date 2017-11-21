Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
1-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Aubameyang (31')
Schmelzer (52'), Toljan (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Kane (49'), Heung-min (76')

Harry Kane: 'Tottenham Hotspur proud of early progress in Champions League'

Kane: 'Spurs proud of early CL progress'
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane admits that he and his teammates are "proud" after finishing top of a Champions League group involving Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has admitted that he and his teammates will be able to "enjoy" their final group game of this season's Champions League.

After defeating Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, Spurs have ensured that they will progress through to the knockout stages as winners of Group H ahead of their remaining fixture against APOEL at Wembley Stadium.

Kane - who netted Spurs' first goal at the Westfalenstadion - has said that finishing above Real Madrid and Dortmund is a "proud" moment for the club, with Spurs recording 13 points from their five group matches.

The 24-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News: "You never want to leave it until the last game whoever you are playing. We can relax now and enjoy it.

"Like I said before the group, there are not many people who would have expected us to finish top, especially with one game left. It's a really proud night for us, the fans and the club. We just have to enjoy it."

Kane's strike in Germany means that he has now scored six goals in the Champions League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur on March 2, 2016
expand
 